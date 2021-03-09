Buckingham Palace Finally Responds to Bombshell Oprah Interview
‘CONCERNING’
Almost two days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah aired, Buckingham Palace has finally offered a brief, 61-word statement calling the couple and their son, Archie, “much loved family members.” In the interview, Meghan said that a family member questioned how dark her son’s skin would be, and said Buckingham Palace offered no support when she became suicidal due to relentless tabloid coverage. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement said. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”