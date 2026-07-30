Buckle Is Your One-Stop-Shop to Get Them Back to School in Style

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We’re entering that sweet spot of the year—the days are still long and full of adventure, but the back-to-school checklist is looming. Instead of driving around to every store, Buckle is making it easier to shop all at once. It’s kicking off the Guest Appreciation Event, which is its biggest promotion of the year.

From now through Aug. 8, Buckle is offering special pricing across their favorite summer categories and essential back-to-school styles. Buckle has curated top picks from breathable summer fabrics to the durable, high-quality staples they’re known for. It’s the brand’s way of saying thanks to their guests and making the transition from summer sun to school books a whole lot smoother.

Lodge Quarter Zip Pullover After event $69.95 Buy At Buckle $ 53

The Maven Co-op Lodge Quarter Zip is a go-to as fall approaches. This long-sleeve pullover features a relaxed fit and a classic quarter-zip mock neck.

Floral Waffle Knit Shirt After event $59.99 Buy At Buckle $ 50

The Floral Waffle Knit Shirt features a relaxed fit and delicate floral print. This shirt was made for layering or wearing on its own.

Tribe Trucker Hat After event $39.95 Buy At Buckle $ 33

The trendy Tribe Trucker Hat is an embroidered feather graphic snapback hat (one size fits most).

From the elementary to the collegiate, be smart about back-to-school with Buckle.