Bucknell Student Found Dead in Frat House Weeks From Graduation

A 22-year-old senior at Pennsylvania’s Bucknell University was found dead at a fraternity house over the weekend, authorities said.

Christian Samay, of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, was studying political science and set to graduate in the spring, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

He was found dead at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, and while his death is not considered suspicious, an autopsy will be performed, according to Union County Coroner Dominick T. Adamo.

“This is an unspeakable loss for the Bucknell community, and our hearts go out to Christian’s family and friends,” the school’s president, John Bravman, said.

“Please know that the safety and security of our students are our utmost priorities,” he added.

“I want to reassure you that we are taking every step possible to support our students during this difficult time. Counseling services are available for any student who may need support, and our staff and faculty are here to provide guidance and assistance as needed.”

Bravman clarified that the senior’s death was not connected to a report of an active shooter over the weekend, which turned out to be hoax that was traced back to Virginia.

Classes were canceled on Monday as the community mourns.