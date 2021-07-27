CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Citizen Watch Group’ Poses as Kid to Bust Cop in Atlantic City Sex Sting
ARRESTED
Read it at CBS Philly
Clifford Horn, a corporal with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, has been arrested in Atlantic City for allegedly attempting to lure a child for sex. Horn was allegedly caught when a group of citizens posed as underage kids online to set up a fake meeting. Three other men were also busted after the group alerted officials with screenshots of conversations in which the men thought they were actually talking to children. Horn’s arrest was confirmed by the Bucks County district attorney, who said that their office will also evaluate “all criminal cases in which Cpl. Horn was involved.”