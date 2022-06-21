Gronk Calls It Quits—Again—But Even His Agent Isn’t Convinced
BACK THIS SEASON?
Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement from professional football on Tuesday, but his agent isn't convinced the standout tight end is done for good just yet. “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call,” Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. “This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.” The speculation, fueled by the 32-year-old’s own precedent when he left retirement to play with the ageless Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, remains just that, however. In his own words, Gronkowski wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday that he’s headed back to his “retirement home” and walking away from football with his “head held high knowing I gave it everything I had.” If this truly it, Gronkowski will finish his career with four super bowl rings—one with Tampa Bay, three with New England and all with Brady as his quarterback. As for what’s next, the now-former Buccaneer teased: “Maybe sailing the seas.”