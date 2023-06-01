CHEAT SHEET
Bud Light Drama Caused $27 Billion Loss and Tanked Company Stock
Anheuser-Busch is still feeling the fallout of the Bud Light controversy, which caused a national stir when the beloved beer brand partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year. Around $27 billion in the company’s market value is now gone, falling to about $107 billion from over $134 billion in March. May was the third-worst month ever recorded for Anheuser-Busch InBev, which fell about 20 percent from its recent high in March. The controversy started when Mulvaney was sent a personalized pack of Buds as part of a March Madness ad campaign. Conservative uproar ensured, prompting ridiculous boycotts and a social media frenzy that is yet to fully subdue.