Bud Light Had No Ad Campaign With Trans Influencer, CEO Says
‘MISSED OPPORTUNITY’
The CEO of Anheuser-Busch—brewer of Bud Light—told investors Thursday that the company has no formal campaign or partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Instead, Michael Doukeris said, the company just sent her one can of Bud Light with her face printed on it that was not available for public purchase. Doukeris’ statement comes after transphobic boycotts over a video Mulvaney made with the Bud Light can, a downturn in Bud Light sales, and significant backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates who say the company has failed to adequately address the rampant anti-trans rhetoric spread by conservative boycotters. Bryan Roth, analyst for the Feel Goods Company, told CNN that Doukeris’ statement was a “missed opportunity to even acknowledge the LGBTQ+ community and how this has impacted them, since they’re also Bud Light customers.”