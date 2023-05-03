Anheuser-Busch Gives Away FREE Bud Light to Distributors to ‘Make Amends’
FEELING THE HEAT
The maker of Bud Light is offering a free case of beer to its distributors, who say they have copped the wrath of customers angry over the brand’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The Wall Street Journal reported that the free beer was part of Anheuser-Busch’s attempt to “make amends” and that the company would also boost its marketing spending on Bud Light. The paper reported that in the week ending April 22, Bud Light’s retail sales in the U.S. fell 21.4% compared to the same time last year. Bump Williams Consulting notes, though, that Bud Light still remains the #1 beer in the U.S. despite its plummeting sales. The backlash was sparked when transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram on April 1 that featured Bud Light cans designed with a picture of her face.