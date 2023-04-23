Bud Light Puts Second Marketing Exec on Leave Amid Anti-Trans Hysteria: Report
CANCEL CULTURE STRIKES AGAIN
A pair of marketing executives who oversaw Bud Light’s collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney were placed on leave by the brand’s parent company after the campaign drew significant right-wing backlash, according to The Wall Street Journal. After the controversy ballooned into calls for a boycott, it was reported on Saturday that Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing, would be taking a leave of absence. An Anheuser-Busch spokeswoman confirmed to the Journal, saying Heinerscheid had “decided to take a leave of absence which we support.” The spokeswoman added that Heinerscheid’s boss, Daniel Blake, had similarly “decided” to take leave. But sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper that their decision hadn’t been voluntary. It is not immediately clear how long Heinerscheid and Blake will be on leave; another executive was named to Heinerscheid’s role, but a replacement was not announced for Blake.