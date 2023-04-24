Bud Light Sales Take Huge Hit, Fueled by Anti-Trans Hysteria
POUR ONE OUT
Bud Light’s U.S. retail-store sales dropped 17 percent earlier this month amid calls for a boycott of the beloved beer brand over a one-time partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, according to an analysis of Nielsen data by Bump Williams Consulting. Volume, the same data reflects, similarly fell 21 percent in the week ended April 15, as compared with the same period in 2022. Bud Light’s precipitous decline coincides with nearly inversely proportional spikes in sales of rival brands Coors Light and Miller Lite, which each grew 17.6 percent. A Sunday market report from beer-focused newsletter Insights Express proclaimed these numbers “staggering,” according to the New York Post. “Right now this is an extremely difficult scenario for Anheuser Busch, the Bud Light brand and for AB distributors,” it added. The development follows a report in The Wall Street Journal that two top marketing executives at Bud Light were placed on leave after right-wing backlash to the Dylan Mulvaney campaign.