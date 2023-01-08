CHEAT SHEET
Buffalo Bills Tweak Damar Hamlin’s Contract to Pay Him in Full, Report Says
The Buffalo Bills have rejiggered their contract with Damar Hamlin while he remains on injured reserve, despite a stipulation noting that the team can pay a lower rate in such a scenario, according to NFL Network. The 24-year-old football safety had a four-year, $3.64 million contract with the team in place before his life was threatened by a terrifying episode of cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football against the Cincinatti Bengals last week. “When you put real love out into world it comes back to you 3x's as much,” Hamlin captioned an Instagram post on Saturday. “If you know me, you know this only gonna make me stronger. On a long road, keep praying for me!"