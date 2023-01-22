Damar Hamlin Attends First Game Since Cardiac Arrest
‘WELCOME HOME’
Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety, visited his team’s locker room at Highmark Stadium ahead of their divisional round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, nearly three weeks to the day after he went into cardiac arrest during a game. The Bills shared video of Hamlin heading into the locker room alongside his family, including his mother, Nina, and his brother, Damir. Hamlin is not expected to take to the field, according to reports from multiple outlets, including ESPN. The 24-year-old has been at the team’s facility “almost daily” since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Jan. 11, according to Bills coach Sean McDermott. Hamlin is not participating in team meetings, McDermott said last week, but was “just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here.”