Buffalo Bills’ Damien Harris Leaves Field in Ambulance After Neck Injury
Read it at ESPN
Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris suffered a neck injury in a game against the New York Giants on Sunday night and was taken off the field in an ambulance. Harris, 26, lay still on the ground for several minutes after taking a hit to his neck area in the second quarter. After receiving medical attention on the field, he gave a thumbs-up as he was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game that he understood that Harris’ scans were positive so far and that he had full movement in his body. “You never want to see that,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said of Harris being taken away in an ambulance. “That’s the ugly part of the game.”