Buffalo Bills’ Ed Oliver Busted on DWI, Gun Charges in Texas
ON THE DEFENSE
Read it at ABC13
Buffalo Bills player Ed Oliver was arrested on DWI and weapons charges in Texas—becoming the fourth NFL star to land in legal trouble in a week. The defensive tackle was found with an open beer between his legs while behind the wheel of a pickup after a witness called 911 to report a vehicle weaving in and out of lanes in Montgomery County, police said. A pistol was also found in the Houston native’s truck, according to authorities.
Oliver’s arrest comes after Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested in Colorado on assault charges, and Deandre Baker of the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks were accused of a gunpoint robbery in Florida.