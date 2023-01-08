Here’s What the First Bills Game Without Damar Hamlin Looked Like

After the NFL resumed play Saturday in the wake of the horrific injury to Damar Hamlin with players praying together at mid-field, his own team took the tribute to another level for their own game on Sunday.

In addition to praying together and paying special homage to their beloved safety, with star quarterback Josh Allen hoisting a flag, the team also began actual play with a bang, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

The start was not lost on their most important audience.

Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after making a seemingly routine tackle on Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins last Monday, has begun a remarkable recovery after the nightmare stunned the sports world. He had a breathing tube removed and even spoke earlier this week, and was posting updates—including encouragement for his team before the game began—on Sunday.

While his future as a player is, of course, secondary to to his recovery from a near-death experience, Hamlin got another piece of good news this weekend: his contract was reworked to pay him in full despite his injury.