Bills Reporter Backtracks Harsh Hot Mic Comments About Stefon Diggs
‘NO ILL WILL’
The Buffalo Bills’ team reporter, embroiled in controversy for making harsh comments about wide receiver Stefon Diggs that were picked up by a hot mic, has apologized for the ordeal, backtracking from her initial remark. A microphone recorded Maddy Glab trashing Diggs’ character after the team’s loss on Monday night, saying “there’s no control” over him and that “he’ll look in my face [and] say ‘eff you.’ It’s how he treats everybody.” Glab appeared to walk her comment back in a statement on Wednesday, however, saying Diggs “has great character and treats us media with lots of respect.” She added that she has “no ill will” toward the star player, claiming her comments were a joke and that Diggs has a “playful relationship” with the team’s video department. Despite characterizing the ordeal as a giant misunderstanding, Glab still apologized for her comment: “I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that. Stef is not in the wrong, I am.”