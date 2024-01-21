Buffalo Bills Sprinkle Some Taylor Swift Onto Their Stadium Menu
LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
The Buffalo Bills have celebrated the (potentially) impending arrival of Taylor Swift into town with a selection of new menu items for their Sunday playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team cemented their beef with the Chiefs with the “Bad Blood waffle fries,” boasting blue cheese, Buffalo chicken, and BBQ pork, among other delicacies. Should the Bills lose, fans can wish their enemies adieu while eating the “Karma Quesadilla,” a combination of chicken tenders, bacon, and cilantro ranch inside the cheesy tortilla and topped with pork-belly chaser. “We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu—adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans,” Andy Altomare, the general manager of Highmark Stadium’s food provider, told WKBW.