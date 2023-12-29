Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller Calls Domestic Violence Allegations ‘False’
‘BLOWN OUT OF PROPORTION’
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Thursday broke his silence on the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, calling them “100 percent false” and “blown out of proportion.” Miller, 34, turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department in Texas on Nov. 30 after officers responded to his home a day prior. He was released on $5,000 bond. In his first public comments on the alleged incident, Miller told reporters that it was “just a matter of time” before he could clear the situation up, but that there were still details he couldn’t discuss during the investigation. “Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me,” he said. “... Sometimes life just... be life-ing. You’ve just got to keep pushing and keep moving. The people who know me and the people who have been around me know my character, they know who I am.” Miller’s girlfriend told officers she and the athlete have been together for seven years and have children together, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant obtained by ESPN. The affidavit alleges that Miller put his hands on her neck for up to five seconds, pulled her hair, and tried to shove her.