Buffalo Mayor Wins Wild Write-In Vote Over Socialist Primary Winner
‘WRITE DOWN BYRON BROWN’
In a bitter loss for progressives, four-term incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown declared victory on Tuesday night, defeating his own party’s official nominee India Walton in an unprecedented write-in campaign. Walton, a self-proclaimed socialist, defeated Brown in the Democratic primary this summer, which normally would have all but ensured her a victory in the general election.
Brown, however, did not go quietly. After failing to get his name on the ballot as an independent, Brown launched a write-in candidacy in an attempt to attract moderates and conservatives—complete with the slogan “Write Down Byron Brown.” The effort paid off, as with roughly 70 percent of ballots counted, the write-in candidate had 59 percent of the votes marked.
“They said it was impossible to win as a write-in, but you can never count a Buffalonian out,” Brown told an excited crowd at a campaign watch party. Walton, meanwhile, said Tuesday night that “every vote needs to be counted,” adding that the write-in votes “remain to be seen.”