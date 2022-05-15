Buffalo Mayor: Supermarket Shooting ‘Is Going to Be a Turning Point’
WASH, RINSE, REPEAT
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown suggested on Sunday morning that real changes regarding gun control and hate speech would occur in the aftermath of this weekend’s horrific mass shooting that rocked his city. In a hate-filled manifesto that surfaced after the massacre, which left 10 dead, the alleged gunman said he would specifically target Black people at a Buffalo supermarket. The suspect also appears to have painted racial slurs on his rifle. Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, Brown said he’d “like to see sensible gun control” and the end of “hate speech on the internet.” Additionally, he claimed he’d spoken to his peers across the country and felt that unlike other high-profile mass shootings in the past, this time actual legislative action will be taken to address the issue. “I've heard from mayors all over the country in the aftermath of this incident. I've heard from mayors, actually, all across the world,” Brown declared. “And I believe that what happened in Buffalo, New York yesterday is going to be a turning point. I think it's going to be different after this, in terms of the energy and the activity that we see.”