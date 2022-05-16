Ben Crump Calls Out ‘Accomplices’ to Racist Buffalo Massacre on Behalf of Slain Woman’s Family
FOLLOWING UP
Lawyers for the family of Ruth Whitfield, the 86-year-old Black woman killed in the racist mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday, called for action against those who “loaded the gun” with hate on Monday. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump called out politicians, cable news pundits, and websites that share ideas like the so-called Great Replacement theory, a bogus fantasy about a plot to kill white people that seemed to motivate the shooter. “They’re accomplices to this murder,” said Crump. Fellow attorneys working with Crump also spoke about how they planned to investigate the systems that allowed 18-year-old Payton Gendron to purchase his weapons of choice and how to hold gun manufacturers accountable. Whitfield, 86, had just stopped at the Tops Supermarket after taking care of her husband at a nearby nursing home when she was killed.