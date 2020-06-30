Buffalo Cop Suspended After Calling Woman a ‘Disrespectful Little F*cking C*nt’ in Viral Video

Read it at WBFO
A Buffalo police lieutenant has been suspended after a viral video showed him calling a woman a vulgar name. The Buffalo Police Department is conducting an internal affairs investigation following the Sunday afternoon incident. Ruweyda Ahmed Salim was recording ten officers, including Lieutenant Mike DeLong, speaking to a man outside a 7-Eleven store when DeLong approached her. When Salim asked him why there were so many officers responding, he said the man had two crack pipes and had attacked his mother. The woman asked DeLong to give her “personal space,” but DeLong refused, telling her, “move me,” and at one point calling her a “disrespectful little fucking cunt.” DeLong had previously been suspended without pay for a domestic incident.