Buffalo Shooter Let a Small Group View His Plans on Discord 30 Minutes Before Attack
DETAILED PLANNING
Approximately 30 minutes before he murdered 10 people at Tops supermarket, Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron invited a small group of people to read detailed plans for the attack. Gendron had been keeping a private online diary on Discord for months, and the social media company confirmed on Wednesday that an invitation to access the writings was sent to a small group about half an hour before the hate crime. Some accepted the invitation; it is unclear if anyone who saw the diary attempted to contact law enforcement or stop the shooting. Gendron’s entries date back to last November and include detailed descriptions of his plans, a recounting of a trip he’d made to Buffalo in March, and maps of Tops. Discord said it removed the diary upon becoming aware of its presence. Social media companies have come under renewed scrutiny for their role in hate speech, and Discord is one of multiple companies currently under investigation by New York’s attorney general.