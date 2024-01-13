Bills-Steelers Game Rescheduled Due to Winter Storm

Sunday’s Bills-Steelers playoff game will be rescheduled due to a winter storm, according to a statement from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted to Twitter.

In a separate statement the Bills wrote that the decision was “in the best interest of public safety.”

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday 1 p.m., but will now take place at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Erie County, where the Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium is located, is under a Winter Storm Warning until Monday. Between 1-3 feet of lake-effect snow is expected to hit the area, with whiteout conditions making it dangerous for people to drive.

This is the first time in seven years that the NFL has been forced to reschedule a playoff game due to inclement weather.

Saturday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Dolphins game is set to proceed as scheduled and may be on the coldest games in NFL history.