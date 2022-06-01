CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Buffalo Shooting Suspect Indicted on Domestic Terrorism and Murder Charges
DAY IN COURT
Read it at Associated Press
A grand jury charged Payton Gendron, the man accused of murdering 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder. The 25-count indictment also includes charges of weapons possession, as well as murder and attempted murder as a hate crime. Gendron, a professed white supremacist, has pleaded not guilty. He has been in custody since the May 14 shooting. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, he is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon. The domestic terrorism charge specifies that Gendron killed his victims because of their “perceived race and/or color.”