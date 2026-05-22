Buffalo That Looks Like Trump Goes Viral

A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh has gone viral after social media users compared its flowing blond mane to President Donald Trump’s golden locks. Crowds flocked to see the animal ahead of Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” which falls next week. The buffalo is currently kept in Paikpara, Narayanganj. It was nicknamed “Donald Trump” because its golden mane produced what some visitors described as a striking resemblance to the U.S. president. Owner Ziauddin Mridha said the buffalo was purchased from a cattle market in Rajshahi about 10 months ago, according to NDTV. “My younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head,” Mridha said. “It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked.” Mridha added that the buffalo had already been sold. Visitors told Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo that they first learned about the animal through viral clips shared online. “When I saw his pictures on Facebook, he looked exactly like Donald Trump,” one woman said. “His facial structure and even hairstyle match that of Trump.”