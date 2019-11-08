AWFUL
Buffalo Wild Wings Employee Dies, Several Hospitalized After Chemical Accident
Authorities say a Buffalo Wild Wings employee has died after being exposed to a strong chemical agent during a “serious hazardous material incident” at a restaurant outside of Boston. A restaurant employee was rushed to a hospital after being exposed to sodium hypochlorite, a powerful cleaning agent, and later died at the hospital, assistant chief of the Burlington Fire Department Michael Patterson told reporters Thursday night. The worker told firefighters who arrived on the scene that he was feeling nauseated after breathing in fumes. Two other workers and six patrons were taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Massachusetts, because of the incident. The building was evacuated and the cause of the incident is being investigated, according to the fire department.