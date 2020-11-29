Save 20% on The Buffy Cloud Comforter

CYBER MONDAY 2020

Your bed will actually be as soft as a cloud.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Buffy

Now’s a great time to invest in bedding you love, and Buffy makes some of the best out there. Their Cloud Comforter is so comfortable, Scouted Contributor Wendy Rouse Gould aptly named it “the world’s most comfortable comforter.” Best of all? It’s 20% off for Cyber Monday.

Buffy Cloud Comforter

20% Off

Buy at Buffy$103

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.