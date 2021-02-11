Our Favorite Comforter Is on Sale for President’s Day
LIKE A CLOUD
It’s not spring quite yet, but we’re getting there. If there’s one thing I’m not looking forward to, it’s hotter temps at night. This is why now is the best time to invest in a temperature regulating comforter. And our favorite, made by Buffy, is 15% off for Presidents' Day when you use the code LOVEBUFFY15 at checkout.
Buffy Cloud Comforter
Down From $159
Scouted Contributor Wendy Rose Gould put the Buffy Cloud Comforter to the test and deemed it “the world’s most comfortable comforter.” It’s made out of 100% eucalyptus, and is extremely breathable. This means you’re less likely to get overheated or sweaty at night. She writes: “If your bed were a key lime pie, Buffy would be the creamy meringue topping.”
