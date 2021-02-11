Our Favorite Comforter Is on Sale for President’s Day

CHEAT SHEET
    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Buffy

    It’s not spring quite yet, but we’re getting there. If there’s one thing I’m not looking forward to, it’s hotter temps at night. This is why now is the best time to invest in a temperature regulating comforter. And our favorite, made by Buffy, is 15% off for Presidents' Day when you use the code LOVEBUFFY15 at checkout.

    Buffy Cloud Comforter

    Down From $159

    Buy at Buffy$135

    Scouted Contributor Wendy Rose Gould put the Buffy Cloud Comforter to the test and deemed it “the world’s most comfortable comforter.” It’s made out of 100% eucalyptus, and is extremely breathable. This means you’re less likely to get overheated or sweaty at night. She writes: “If your bed were a key lime pie, Buffy would be the creamy meringue topping.”

