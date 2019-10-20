Does Buffy—the “World’s Best Comforter”—Live Up to Its Title?

The Buffy Cloud Comforter—you know, the one that’s infiltrated all your social media feeds with ads of people who look like they’ve never had a poor night’s rest—makes a bold claim right on its homepage. It calls itself “the most comfortable comforter on Earth” and, according to others who’ve splurged on the $120 to $200 product, the title is accurate. Eager to see if this holy grail of comforters lived up to the accolades, I decided to give The Cloud, their signature product, a whirl myself.

My first thought upon unboxing the Buffy Cloud Comforter was that it looked and felt exceptionally luxurious. It is ridiculously soft and fluffy, largely because its shell is constructed from eucalyptus, which is also hypoallergenic, and because it’s stuffed with little pockets of “extra-fluffy recycled fill.” The recycled fill is actually repurposed BPA-free plastic water bottles.

The comforter does have some heft to it, though it’s surprisingly lightweight given its appearance. I like that you can spread it out over your bed as is, though you can always opt to put a duvet over it if you desire. Ultimately, it looks and feels high-quality. If your bed were a key lime pie, Buffy would be the creamy meringue topping.

As you might imagine, I was really excited to go to sleep with my new, very inviting, and very luxurious comforter that evening and the nights that followed. It feels soft and lightweight around your body, more so than other comforters I’ve used over the years. It also doesn’t do a lot of shifting throughout the night, so you’re not having to scramble to reposition the comforter at 2 a.m.

One of the most enticing selling points for The Cloud was that the eucalyptus material is breathable, which means you’re less likely to get overheated or sweaty in the night. Perhaps it’s because I live in Phoenix where hot is the norm, or perhaps it’s because I tend to run warm in the evenings anyway, but I did find that I wasn’t able to keep as cool throughout the night with the Buffy comforter.

My partner had the same thought, and though the comforter was exceptional, we ultimately did relegate it to the guest bedroom for the summer months. At one point a guest did stay over, and when she woke up in the morning, she told us, “You guys have the most comfortable bed in the world.” I assure you it wasn’t the six-year-old mattress with a budget foam topper that prompted this compliment, but rather the Buffy comforter.

Interestingly, the brand recently debuted The Breeze, which aims to improve airflow throughout the night for a cooler sleep. It’s probably the preferable option for people like myself who live in one of the hottest places on earth and seldom get cold. Now that the desert is cooling back down, though, we plan to re-introduce it into our own bedroom again (apologies go out to future house guests).

The bottom line on Buffy? I would absolutely recommend Buffy’s Cloud Comforter to those looking for new bedding. The fact that it’s hypoallergenic, made with ultra-soft eucalyptus, and is doing better for the earth via recycled materials is selling point number one. Selling point number two is that yeah, it just might be the world’s most comfortable comforter. | Shop at Buffy >

