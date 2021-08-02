Snag Our Favorite Bed Sheets for Hot Sleepers at 15% Off
BED SWEATS
If there’s one thing I hate, it’s being hot while sleeping. If you’re looking to upgrade your bedding this summer, and as we slowly transition into the fall, we have a sale for you. Right now Buffy, makers of our favorite sheets, is taking 15% off sitewide, so long as you use the code TIDYUP at checkout.
Eucalyptus Sheet Set
15% Off
The Eucalyptus Sheet Set is ideal for hot sleepers. Scouted Contributor G.L. DiVittorio writes that “not only are these sheets environmentally friendly,” but “they are some of the softest [she] has tried.” The fabric is buttery soft, almost like satin, and breathable, too. She’s never slept better, and can’t stop recommending these sheets to everyone she comes across.
