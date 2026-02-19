‘Buffy’ Star Finalizes Divorce From Second Wife
Actor James Marsters, 63, has finalized his divorce from his wife, Patricia Jasmin Rahman, 39. Marsters has been engaged in legal proceedings with his now-ex-wife for 5 years regarding their separation. The couple, who have a 24-year age gap, initially split in 2021 after 10 years of marriage. They share no children together. Marsters is best known for his role as the British vampire Spike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The show ran between 1997 and 2003. Marsters also appeared in the spinoff show, Angel, which ran from 1999 to 2004. He met the much younger Rahman at a concert in Amsterdam in 2006. He told People of their meeting, “I met her backstage and got her phone number, but then my jeans were cleaned out by the crew and they threw it out. I’d given her my number, but she took down one digit wrong. It took her six months to call all of the different combinations.” Rahman is Marster’s second wife. The star was previously married to Liane Davidson, with whom he has a child, before the couple went their separate ways in 1997.