‘Buffy’ Star’s Cutting 11-Word Will Is Revealed

June 16, 2026
Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Brendan Fitzpatrick is facing legal trouble over an alleged “Ponzi-style scheme.” The reality TV alum and his mining company, Carbonatik, were sued by Heavy Metal Capital Partners, which claims it lost around $80 million. The lawsuit alleges that Fitzpatrick and his company “engaged in a systematic scheme to obtain money from multiple victims through fraudulent misrepresentations, omissions, and deception.” Plaintiffs David Smith and Richard Sergeson of Heavy Metal Capital say they received a “fabricated” letter of intent stating that Fitzpatrick’s mining company had “hundreds of millions of dollars” in clean energy projects ready for “immediate production.” They allege this letter was used to secure a $500,000 investment from Heavy Metal Capital, with the promise of significant dividends for 20 years starting in July 2025. The plaintiffs claim these assertions were “plainly false.” Earlier this month, Carbonatik filed a motion to dismiss the complaint, arguing that HMC has not “suffered any injury-in-fact.” On July 4, Heavy Metal Capital filed a motion for extension to file a second amended complaint, which Carbonatik rebutted on June 15, stating the request should be denied. Fitzpatrick rose to fame on the E! reality series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, and married fellow reality TV star Morgan Stewart, with the couple’s wedding being featured in the 2016 series finale of the show. They divorced three years later, with Stewart going on to marry Dr Phil McGraw’s son, Jordan. Fitzpatrick married Canadian billionaire heiress Chloe de Serigny in 2022.