‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon died from atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to a report from the Putnam County coroner’s office. Brendon was only 54 years old when he died in March of this year. “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes,” his family said in a March 20 statement. The coroner’s findings, first published by People, stated that the “mechanism of death” was a 90 percent blockage in his right coronary artery. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which occurs when plaque builds up in the artery wall, is one of the leading causes of death globally. Pneumonia and a previous myocardial infarction were also listed as contributing factors to his passing. Brendon was famous for his role in the classic ‘90s show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, where he played Xander Harris. The star had struggled with heart issues in the years prior to his passing, including a hospital stay in the summer of 2022 after a “cardiac incident.” The actor was also very open about his struggles with depression and addiction, which he often cited as a daily battle.