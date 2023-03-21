This Amazon Hidden-Gem Obliterates Bugs and Spiders

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every relationship has a designated bug killer, and we’ve found the perfect gift for your household’s resident exterminator. The Bug-A-Salt 3.0 is an insect-destroying superweapon—and it’s a whole lot of fun.

I first came across the Bug-A-Salt while staying at an Airbnb in the Catskills. The owners had stashed this bug blaster in their rental home, and my friends and I couldn’t put it down. For the entire trip, we eagerly took turns blasting flies and other pests out of the sky.

Sure, there are more humane ways to remove pests from your home or property, and it’s not an effective tool for a full-scale insect invasion. But if you’re the type of person who believes that cockroaches, spiders, and flies should be given no quarter when they trespass into your domain, then you’ll be glad to have this tool at the ready.

Bug-a-Salt 3.0 The Bug-A-Salt 3.0 is an air-powered toy gun (no batteries required) that fires a tiny stream of salt. You can load it with standard table salt, and it's effective at eliminating creepy crawlies at a range of three to five feet. The operation and loading couldn't be simpler, and when you make a direct hit on a lantern bug or house fly, it's extremely satisfying.

I’ve given these shooters as gifts to all my friends and family who own a second home or Airbnb rental. It’s a great way to recruit your guests into pest control, and you’ll have a blast using it yourself. Amazon sells a few different models of Bug-A-Salt blasters, but I recommend the latest Bug-A-Salt 3.0 model.

In the same way that a can of Raid would be dangerous in the hands of a five-year-old, the Bug-A-Salt is meant for adult operators only, and you should follow the directions (and use common sense) when operating this bug shooter.

You may have seen the Bug-A-Salt before and wondered if it really worked. Unfortunately for insects, it does. So if you’re even a tiny bit intrigued (and if you hate finding bugs in your home), then I think you’ll have as much fun with it as I did. It’s also a great gift for any of the bug-killing guys and gals in your life. So the next time an unwelcome spider or fly creeps into your home or porch, you’ll be able to blast it out of the air. Happy hunting!

