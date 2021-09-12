Bug Specialists Find Third Murder Hornet Nest in Washington State

Read it at KOMO
Entomologists in Washington State have located a third murder hornet nest just a few miles from where they found a second nest just 24 hours earlier. The nests have an unknown number of Asian giant hornets and will be eradicated, the Washington State Department of Agriculture said Saturday. The nests were located near the city of Blaine near the Canadian-U.S. border. Authorities found the nest after tagging and releasing a live hornet in what was the first successful bottle trap catch of the horrifying creature this year.