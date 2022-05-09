Attacked by Bugs Every Summer? Here’s a Nifty Spray That Will Help
Summer Bummer
Everyone is welcoming the return of warm weather with open arms, but there’s one element of the sunny seasons that no one is particularly thrilled about: bugs. Thankfully Ranger Ready Repellents protects against pesky critters. Itchy welts and worries about contracting dangerous diseases like Lyme disease or West Nile Virus won’t factor into leisurely afternoons and evening adventures outdoors.
The Ranger Ready P2Pak contains a Body Worn spray for application directly on skin perfect for nights straight off the beach. It provides 12 hours of protection from ticks and mosquitos. The Clothing Repellent (Permethrin 0.5%) works great for spraying your clothes so you remain bug bite free for five washings or 40 days of sun exposure.
The key ingredient that makes these sprays safe for skin and clothing is Picaridin 20%. Think of it this way: "Picaridin is a synthetic compound derived from the natural compound piperine, found in the group of plants used to produce black pepper.” The bottom line is these Deet-free repellents are safe enough for children over one and pregnant or nursing people so everyone can enjoy fun under the sun and stars. The Scouted team has used Ranger Ready before and written a piece which you can read here.
Ranger Ready 2Pak
