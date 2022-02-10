Employee Fired After Disrupting Flight, Hurling N-Word
NOT READY FOR TAKEOFF
An employee of an Omaha software company has been fired after disrupting a Delta flight and repeatedly using the N-word, all while wearing masks emblazoned with their company’s logo. The employee was reportedly a part of a group of Buildertrend employees who had been drinking in the airport terminal and who then became unruly after boarding the plane, forcing it to return to the terminal. Buildertrend CEO Dan Houghton wrote in a statement Wednesday, “Based on actions that do not align with Buildertrend’s values and standards of conduct, one employee has been terminated… We sincerely apologize to the passengers and employees of Delta Air Lines; to our employees and customers; our partners in business and philanthropy; and to the communities we serve.”