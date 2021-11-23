46 Tourists, Including 12 Kids, Killed in Horrific Bus Inferno in Bulgaria
WORST NIGHTMARE
At least 46 tourists—including 12 children—have been killed after their bus crashed and exploded into flames in Bulgaria early Tuesday. Only seven people escaped with their lives, according to BBC News, and several of them were rushed to hospital with severe burns. The horrific incident happened on a freeway southwest of the Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, in a coach mainly carrying tourists from North Macedonia. Officials said the bus veered off the freeway and ripped out a large section of a crash barrier, but it’s not clear if the fire broke out before or after the collision. Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told reporters that he had spoken to one of the survivors, who told him the passengers were asleep when they were woken up by an explosion. “He and the other six survivors broke the windows of the bus and managed to escape and save themselves,” said Zaev. Speaking after visiting the crash site, Bulgarian Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov described it as a “terrifying scene.”