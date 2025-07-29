This Woman Was Left Unrecognizable After Spending $26,000 on Lip Filler

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Calls It Quits With Hubby
DANCING ON MY OWN
So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty are splitting after more than a decade of marriage. Deeley, 48, and comedian Kielty, 54, announced their separation in a joint statement Tuesday. “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated,” the pair said. “There is no other party involved. We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.” The couple said “I do” in 2012 and share two sons together, Milo and James Patrick. The duo have known each other even longer, and co-presented the British talent competition series Fame Academy, which aired from 2002 to 2003. The longtime friends began to realize that their relationship was no longer platonic one day when he was in a Northern Ireland pub and Deeley was in Beverly Hills. He texted her for her birthday, and she responded that it was a shame he wasn’t in L.A. He responded saying he would be there and immediately flew across the globe to see her. When he walked in to greet her, Deeley “fell off the chair and we’ve been together ever since,” Kielty remembered in a 2015 interview.