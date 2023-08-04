Bull Goes Rogue at Fair and Attacks Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Fam
WILD WEST
A rodeo bull went rogue at a county fair in Utah on Thursday, going on a rampage that injured Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson’s mother and brother. The bizarre incident began with the bull bucking its rider and crashing into a corral gate that freed it into the open, fair director Craig Conover told The Salt Lake City Tribune. From there, the bull ran through a nearby parking lot, where it “chased, knocked down and stepped on” Henderson’s loved ones, she said Friday. The duo “escaped with minor injuries,” Henderson said, but she said the scary ordeal had left them both “shaken.” Henderson added in a tweet that the incident made her “pretty pissed.” Fair officials said the bull, a Texas longhorn, was loose for three or four minutes before it was corralled. Conover characterized the incident as a freak accident. “There’s a one in a million chance the gate gets open and the bull gets out,” he said.