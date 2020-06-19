What Happens When You Mix Bourbon, Peanut Butter & Coconut?

Thank you Bulleit Bourbon and the TipsFromHome initiative for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I feel like everyone secretly loves Painkiller and are afraid to make them at home. It is the best drink and everyone should know how to make them!”

When would you serve this drink? “Any time of the day! It could be a smoothie for breakfast, a happy hour cocktail, or pair one with your dessert after dinner!”

What music would you pair it with? “Reggae vibes all day.”

What food would you pair it with? “Let’s just say chocolate and really drive this decadent cocktail out of the park.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Brandon Boyd.”

Bulleit Bourbon Ring Tone

By Christine Wiseman

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Peanut Butter & Bulleit Bourbon* (Order on Drizly)

1 part Orange juice

2 parts Coconut cream (equal parts coconut milk & Coco Lopez Cream)

1 pinch Ground cinnamon

1 Banana

Glass: Tropical glass

Garnish: Half an orange slices & an umbrella

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients and 1 cup of ice to a blender. Blend and pour unstrained into a tropical cup. Garnish with half an orange slice and an umbrella.

Peanut Butter & Bulleit Bourbon *

Add a quarter cup peanut butter and a 750mL bottle of Bulleit Bourbon to a resealable container. Let it sit out overnight. The next day strain it through a coffee filter into a clean bottle.

Interview has been condensed and edited.