Southwest Airlines Plane Hit by Bullet ‘Near Cockpit’ Just Before Takeoff
A bullet hit a Southwest Airlines airplane as crew members prepared to depart from Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday evening, the airline said. No injuries were reported from the incident aboard Flight 2494, however the Indianapolis International Airport-bound flight was ultimately cancelled. According to a statement from Southwest, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was “struck by gunfire near the cockpit” on the plane’s right side at approximately 8:30 PM CST while taxiing. The plane then returned to its gate and passengers evacuated, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Southwest added that the aircraft was removed from service and said the airline would provide an alternative flight for the impacted passengers. The rescheduled flight on a different aircraft departed two hours later, according to FlightStats, a flight tracking website. Law enforcement was contacted immediately after the plane was hit on runway 13R/31L. And, though the runway was temporarily closed as authorities investigated, it later reopened on Friday night with “minimal impact” on the facility’s operations.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT