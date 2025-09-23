Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Getting enough protein can be tricky—especially if you rely on solid food alone. If you’re on a hunt for a quick, convenient, and energizing solution for meeting your macros, Bulletproof‘s new High Protein Iced Coffee gives you the ultimate boost. The iced coffee has 12 grams of fast-digesting whey isolate and slower-digesting whey concentrate to support muscle recovery, energy, and satiety. Plus, it’s also supercharged with twice the caffeine of a typical eight-ounce cup of joe. Mix it with water or milk for a frothy, creamy at-home latte that fuels both body and mind—no chalky texture or weird flavor.
The new iced coffee mix is available in original and mocha flavors and has only 110 calories per serving. As with all of Bulletproof’s coffees, this High Protein Iced Coffee is checked for toxins caused by mold, so you can be sure you’re getting a clean cup every time. The best part? Right now, you can score 50 percent off your second bag with code BOGO50. Or, if you’re looking to pick up something for the warm coffee drinker in your house, the BOGO is applicable site-wide until Sept. 28.