A Spirit Airlines flight bound for Port-au-Prince, Haiti, was diverted Monday after it was met with gunfire during an attempted landing in the Haitian capital. In a statement, the airline said a flight attendant was grazed in the shooting and no guests were injured, according to TMZ . Originating from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the flight was diverted to Santiago, Dominican Republic, where the airline said passengers will be sent back to the United States on another aircraft. The cause of the gunfire is unknown, but Haiti has been stricken with gang violence and political chaos in the past year since its Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned and fled the country. The attack comes a day after interim Prime Minister Garry Conille was ousted in favor of businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé by a transition council seeking to re-establish democratic order in the country. In response to the incident, Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Haiti’s main airport, has grounded flights. Spirit and other airlines have suspended service to Haiti. In another incident, a United Nations helicopter was also hit by gunfire in October while flying over Port-au-Prince.

