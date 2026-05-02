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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.

The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.

One roll hugs the floor to capture bigger debris, while the other agitates to loosen and lift what’s stuck. Together, they ensure that no mess, big or small, is left behind.

PowerClean DualBrush Down From $360 Buy At BISSELL $ 260

The powerful vacuum is also equipped with built-in lights, allowing you to spot hidden dust in hard-to-reach spaces. “One of the features I absolutely love is the headlamp; it really highlights hidden debris, revealing just how much more there is to clean even when you think your floors are spotless,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note that, despite being lightweight, it stands up on its own. “The vacuum itself stands up on its own (finally, no more random face‑plants every time I set it down),” another shopper said.

This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”

Plus, it easily converts from a stick to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, helping you tackle messes no matter where they are. Best of all? You can score $100 off for a limited time.