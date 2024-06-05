Sportssubvertical orientation badge

Bulls Star Wants to Pay Angel Reese’s Fine After WNBA Game Ejection

ENFORCER

Reese received her first ejection on Tuesday night after a testy encounter with a referee.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reacts after being ejected from her team’s WNBA game.

Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Chicago Sky rookie star Angel Reese received her first ejection on Tuesday night after she “disrespectfully” addressed WNBA referee Charles Watson.

With only 2:31 left on the clock, Reese dismissively waved her hand at Watson after a foul call, resulting in a second technical foul and her automatic ejection from the game. The Sky went on to lose the game 88-75 to the New York Liberty.

Jeering from the crowd was heard around the stadium as the fans booed the series of fouls.

Chicago Bulls player Lonzo Ball, who was sitting court side, disapproved of the call, calling the referee “weak.”

He followed up on his X account, offering to pay Reese’s $300 in fines.

