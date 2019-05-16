‘LIAR! LIAR! LIAR!’
Bullsh*t Bill de Blasio’s 2020 Launch Deserves a Bronx Cheer
New York City’s pay-to-play mayor was elected twice, but almost nobody has any use for him.
Mayor Bill de Blasio launched his campaign for president Thursday with a three-minute, seven-second video in which he utters a line showing how little he knows about the city he has twice been elected to run.
“The good thing about New Yorkers is they look the same whether they’re really pissed off at you or they like you,” he says.
As any actual New York knows, that is not even close to true.