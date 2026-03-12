Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Spring is upon us, which means vacations, proms, Easter festivities, and wedding season are just around the corner. Translation? We’ll be wearing a lot less wool and a lot more linen. It also means you may need to add a few more items to the rotation. Men’s Warehouse is helping out with the transition by offering 20 percent off bundled items for a limited time. You can bundle dress shirts, button-ups, polos, casual pants, jeans, and dress pants. All you have to do is add at least two items from the same category to your cart to activate the discount.
Men’s Warehouse is a premier outfitter for formal events and everyday needs. The ethos is simple: offer authentically comfortable clothes so you can feel effortlessly comfortable and love the way you look. Give your spring fit an upgrade with 20 percent off Men’s Warehouse Bundles right now.