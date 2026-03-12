Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Spring is upon us, which means vacations, proms, Easter festivities, and wedding season are just around the corner. Translation? We’ll be wearing a lot less wool and a lot more linen. It also means you may need to add a few more items to the rotation. Men’s Warehouse is helping out with the transition by offering 20 percent off bundled items for a limited time. You can bundle dress shirts, button-ups, polos, casual pants, jeans, and dress pants. All you have to do is add at least two items from the same category to your cart to activate the discount.

Bundle & Save Get 20% off Shop At Men's Wearhouse Free Returns | Free Shipping