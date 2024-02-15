‘Bundy Ranch Sniper’ Pushed Move to Gut Idaho Terrorism Law

An Idaho militia leader who gained a level of infamy when a photo showed him aiming a gun at the feds during the standoff at the Bundy ranch in 2014 is now boasting that he is a driving force behind a bill that would gut the state’s anti-terrorism law. InvestigateWest reports that the legislation would narrow the Terrorist Control Act to apply only to those associated with foreign organizations. And Eric Parker, head of the Real Three Percenters of Idaho, told the site he’s been working behind the scenes to make it a reality for three years. That concerned Amy Herzfeld-Copple, director of the Western States Center, a civil rights non-profit. “Federal authorities have considered Eric Parker to be an anti-government and paramilitary extremist who belongs in prison,” she told InvestigateWest. “Why would the Idaho Legislature be listening to and taking policy cues from someone who pointed a rifle at law enforcement?”
